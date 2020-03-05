Central Visayas police nab Chinese nationals accused of kidnapping

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police in Central Visayas arrested two Chinese nationals accused of kidnapping three fellow Chinese men in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday dawn, March 5, 2020.

The suspects were identified as A Gui and Xiao Fan, based on the company identification cards confiscated from them.

In a press conference on Thursday morning, officials from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), the police’s Anti-Kidnapping Group in the Visayas (AKG-Visayas), and the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) said they received information from the Chinese Consulate that three of their constituents were illegally detained inside a gated subdivision in Soong, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

PRO-7 director, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, said they are looking into the possibility that a syndicate could be behind the kidnapping incident.

“We are not discounting the possibility that there’s a syndicate behind this. I mean, they have the guts to pull off a crime in a foreign land?” said Ferro.

The incident was reported at the same time the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is conducting an investigation on crimes related to the influx of Chinese workers employed in POGOs (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators) in Metro Manila.

But Ferro believes the incident is considered an ‘isolated case’ as they are still looking for concrete evidence to link it to those reported in Metro Manila.

Police Colonel Dexter Rellora of AKG – Visayas said the Chinese victims, whose names will not be divulged for security purposes, had been illegally detained in an apartment since February 26, 2020.

As of this posting, investigators are still verifying reports that the Chinese nationals involved are working in a company operating as a POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator).

Rellora said they are still determining the suspects’ motive.

“They haven’t spoken yet. We’re waiting for our translator to arrive this afternoon since all foreigners involved cannot understand English,” he added.

Rellora said one of the victims had bruises on several parts of his body.

“There are hematoma signs on the body of a victim. There’s none for the other two. But they will be subjected for further treatment,” he said.

Police Colonel Carlito Baja, Lapu-Lapu

City Office director, said the kidnapper contacted the victims’ family, asking for a ransom that amounted to a total of 170,000 Chinese renmenbi (RMB) or roughly P1.24 million.

Baja said the family sought help with the Chinese government who in turn contacted the Chinese Consulate in Cebu.

“The Chinese Consulate reported to our office on Wednesday afternoon, and sought coordination for the rescue of three Chinese nationals allegedly kidnapped,” Baja told reporters.

Baja said they immediately coordinated with PRO-7 and AKG after receiving the information from the Chinese Consulate. He added that they located the whereabouts of the suspects and the house where the victims were kept a few hours after.

Several items such as metal handcuffs and a taser were confiscated from the suspects, who are now under the custody of the AKG. /bmjo