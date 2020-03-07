Manila fast-food chains told to hire seniors, PWDs

Fast-food chains in Manila will soon have a more diverse staff after the city council passed an ordinance requiring restaurants to hire the elderly, differently abled and persons with disability (PWDs).

Ordinance No. 8598 mandates fast-food chains in the city to provide temporary employment of not more than six months to senior citizens and PWDs as part of the city’s social amelioration program.

Each branch of the fast-food firm should hire at least two senior citizens and one PWD with a minimum wage salary and a minimum of four hours of work for at least four days per week.