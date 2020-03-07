Parkmall lines up exciting green activities this March

For about 9 years, Parkmall, the number one community mall in Cebu, has been raising awareness about the environment by participating in the annual Earth Hour activities, among others.

This year is no exception for Parkmall.

This year, Parkmall took the initiative to eliminate single-use plastic inside its mall as a sign of joining the movement.

Single-use plastic is among the major causes of marine life contamination.

This month, according to Parkmall, they will focus more on nature, biodiversity and the fight against climate change through their month-long activities about environment conservation, and sustainability.

The green initiatives and activities for the March will conclude with the Earth Hour celebration on March 28.

The monthlong green activities will kick off with Hortikultura Sugbo from March 9-21. Hortikultura is Cebu’s Grand Botanical Expo that will feature various plants, flowers, ornamentals and more. The event will surely attract plant enthusiasts and collectors in Cebu.

From March 20-21, Parkmall will hold an Eco Workshop that will kick-off on the 20th with a Solar Lamp workshop headed by ‘Let’s Do It the Philippines.’ On March 21, there will be a workshop on ‘Up-cycling’ Old Notebooks that will be done by members of the ‘Eco Hub Cebu.’ Both events will be held at the 2nd Floor Activity Area.

Aside from that, an event sure to gather entrepreneurs promoting zero-waste products called the “Eco Bazaar” will be held at the mall’s west lobby from March 23 to 29. Shoppers can purchase products that promote and advocate sustainable living which include: Organic Skincare products, wooden utensils, organic shampoos and more.

On March 27, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) and the Environmental Managemement Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) will hold a seminar on plastic free movement.

And on March 28, a ceremonial countdown of switching off lights will be done to celebrate Earth Hour 2020. The Celebration will also include a neon Aerodance session with the mall’s in-house Fitness Community at the Piazza Rotunda.

Visit Parkmall this March and experience a month-long celebration of climate change awareness!

Just remember, Taking care of the environment will go far beyond March. Awareness and action must be done throughout the year.