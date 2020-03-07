DMDP offers employment opportunities to lolas and lolos in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Imagine seeing our lolas and lolos work again?

This can now be made possible through an employment program for the elderly by Cebu City’s Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP).

Shiela Mae Daluz, DMDP head, said the city is launching a project soon to provide the senior citizens an opportunity to work as front liners in fast food chains and other companies that are doing business here.

Daluz said that while seniors have already retired from their respective employments, many of them are still capable of earning a living to support their needs and to also help their respective families.

“Sayang pud atong mga senior citizens nga kaya pa nila motrabaho. At least dili ra sila ingon magsigeg huwat og financial assistance, maka earn pud silag ilaha,” said Daluz.

(It would be a waste if we do not allow abled senior citizens to work. By doing this, at least they will earn something and not just rely on the financial assistance that they receive.)

The employment of senior citizens is also being encouraged among businesses in Manila.

Cebu City’s DMDP will already start accepting applications for employment on Monday, March 9, 2020. But the actual start of the program implementation is yet to be announced.

To qualify for employment, senior citizens must be duly registered city residents and voters. Applicants will have to undergo physical, medical, and laboratory examinations before they can be declared fit to work.

Qualified seniors will be made to undergo a two-day training on customer service, food handling and safety, communications, and tourism to prepare them for their respective assignments.

Daluz said that they already got the commitment of McDonald’s to partner with the city government on their employment program for senior citizens.

But because of their age, seniors will only be asked to render four hours of work from Mondays to Fridays and will be paid on an hourly basis. They can be assigned to the 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or the 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. shifts.

Daluz is inviting senior citizens to avail of the city’s employment program.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said the project is expected to empower senior citizens in the city while at the same time helping them continue to earn.

Labella said that since their work schedule is only set for four hours per shift, seniors will still have the chance to enjoy the rest of their day. / dcb