Don Sacredale eyes 1st win after 3-game slide

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Last year’s Men’s Open runner-up, Don Sacredale, hopes to end its stint in the 21st Aboitizland Football Cup with a win this Sunday, March 8, 2020.

But it will not be easy because Don Sacredale will figure in a finals rematch on Sunday with defending champion Leylam FC at the JH Football Field of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Don Sacredale on 3-game skid

Don Sacredale, however, hopes to get that win and end a three-game skid in this tournament after winning the team’s first two games in the tournament.

Read more: ERCO Bro booters rout Don Sacredale, 4-0, in Aboitiz Football Cup match

But the team will be facing Leylam FC that is bent on gunning for a fourth title and is determined to get that much needed three points to at least stay within arm’s length of current leader ERCO Bro and current second-ranked team, Makoto FC.

Read more: 21st Aboitizland Football Cup: Leylam to face ERCO BRO on Sunday

ERCO Bro and Makoto FC will go up against each other in a crucial match. A win for ERCO Bro will mean a big chance for it to become champions again.

While a win for Makoto will give it the top spot with two more matches to play.

UC vs USJ-R

The first match of Sunday’s schedule will have Cesafi Season 19 runner-up University of Cebu (UC) Kajitech going up against fellow Cesafi team, University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R).

Both teams would hope to recover from their losses last February 23, but perhaps the hungrier team would be USJ-R as it still had one win to its name in four matches.

And, USJ-R is running out of chances as it has two games left while UC still has three./dbs