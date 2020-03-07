outbrain
MARCH 8'S ABOITIZLAND FOOTBALL CUP MATCHES

Don Sacredale eyes 1st win after 3-game slide

By: Mars G. Alison March 07,2020 - 08:55 PM
A Leylam FC booter (in white uniform) dribbles past a University of San Carlos defender during their Aboitizland Football Cup match on February 2, 2020. Leylam will battle Don Sacredale on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the JH football field in Canduman, Mandaue City. | Gerard Francisco

A Leylam FC booter (in white uniform) dribbles past a University of San Carlos defender during their Aboitizland Football Cup match on February 2, 2020. Leylam will battle Don Sacredale on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the JH football field in Canduman, Mandaue City. | Gerard Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines —  Last year’s Men’s Open runner-up, Don Sacredale, hopes to end its stint in the 21st Aboitizland Football Cup with a win this Sunday, March 8, 2020.

But it will not be easy because Don Sacredale will figure in a finals rematch on Sunday with defending champion Leylam FC at the JH Football Field of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Don Sacredale on 3-game skid

Don Sacredale, however, hopes to get that win and end a three-game skid in this tournament after winning the team’s first two games in the tournament.

Read more: ERCO Bro booters rout Don Sacredale, 4-0, in Aboitiz Football Cup match

But the team will be facing Leylam FC that is bent on gunning for a fourth title and is determined to get that much needed three points to at least stay within arm’s length of current leader ERCO Bro and current second-ranked team, Makoto FC.

Read more: 21st Aboitizland Football Cup: Leylam to face ERCO BRO on Sunday

ERCO Bro and Makoto FC will go up against each other in a crucial match. A win for ERCO Bro will mean a big chance for it to become champions again.

While a win for Makoto will give it the top spot with two more matches to play.

UC vs USJ-R

The first match of Sunday’s schedule will have Cesafi Season 19 runner-up University of Cebu (UC) Kajitech going up against fellow Cesafi team, University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R). 

Both teams would hope to recover from their losses last February 23, but perhaps the hungrier team would be USJ-R as it still had one win to its name in four matches. 

And, USJ-R is running out of chances as it has two games left while UC still has three./dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.