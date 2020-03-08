Claims of 72 nabbed for illegal gambling to be probed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Carbon police were now tasked to investigate the truth in the claims of some men included in the 72 arrested, for playing and betting on a volleyball game in Barangay Ermita last Friday, March 6, 2020.

Police Captain Alvin Llamedo, chief of Carbon police said, some of the arrested men were claiming they were not in the perimeter of the area where the game was played and complained why they were included in the arrest.

In previous reports, the the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) arrested 72 individuals, who were caught playing and betting on a volleyball game in a vacant lot in Barangay Ermita, after the teachers in the area filed copmplao complaints filed by the teachers near the area.

Errands not illegal gambling

According to Llamedo, during the mugshot and fingerprint process on Saturday, March 7 until dawn today, March 8, some men claimed that they were not among those who played and placed their bets on the game and was only nearby for some errands.

“Ang uban ni ingon nga naa lang daw silay motor gipa ayo naa pud ni ingon nga naa kakita para mo bayad,” said Llamedo.

(Others claimed they were nearby as they had their motorcycle fixed, others said they were meeting up with someone to pay the bills.)

Llamedo said all these claims would be considered and were being verified by the investigators.

He said if the claims would be found to be true, it would be documented and would be attached to the documents of the individuals that would be passed when the case would be filed on Monday, March 9./dbs