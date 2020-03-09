Comelec suspends voter registration until March 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced the suspension of voter’s registration because of the recent developments related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In an advisory issued on Monday, March 9, Comelec said the suspension would start tomorrow, Tuesday (March 10) until March 31.

It covers voter registration done in all Comelec offices in districts, cities, municipalities and satellite registration activities.

“The public is advised to take all necessary precautionary measures to limit their exposure to the possibility of COVID-19 infection,” the advisory read.

The Office of the President declared a state of Public Health Emergency after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on March 7 localized transmission of the disease.

The country now has a total of 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with recent patients identified as Filipinos without any travel history in affected areas. /dbs