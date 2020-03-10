Twitter world goes nuts over the trending topic #CartoonsThatShouldReturn

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Here’s a question for those kids of the 90s: What was your favorite cartoon show back then?

Can’t remember?

Well, here’s something that will help you remember.

The hashtag CartoonsThatShouldReturn is a trending topic on Twitter, which means it’s a trip down memory lane for 90s cartoon lovers.

This trending topic is currently at the 9th spot of the most trending topics online on March 10, 2020.

So what’s cartoon show is being mentioned the most in this topic?

One of the most requested comebacks is the famous mystery-busting group, Scoobydoo.

And for all the girls out there, present on the list is Sailormoon, PowerPuff Girls, Totally Spies and teen spy, Kim Possible.

Let’s keep this topic trending! What’s your favorite cartoon show during your childhood? Share them and add #CartoonsThatShouldReturn. /bmjo