ESL One Los Angeles postponed due to COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The organizers of the ESL One Los Angeles 2020 Dota 2 announced on Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020, the postponement of the tournament due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“In light of recent travel restrictions and the evolving COVID-19 situation, ESL is postponing the ESL One Los Angeles 2020 Dota 2 Major. While we were excited to bring the first-ever Dota 2 Major to Los Angeles, the safety and well-being of our players, attendees, coaches, partners, and ESL staff must come first,” ESL One posted on their official Facebook page.

The Major was supposed to be held in Los Angeles, United States on March 20 to 22, 2020 with a prize pool of 1M dollars.

The organizers added that they are now ‘closely working with Valve’ to determine the new date and location for the tournament.

The ESL One Los Angeles Dota 2 Major, which was supposed to be attended by 16 different Dota 2 powerhouses including Cebu’s Team Adroit, is the first Dota 2 tournament to be canceled due to the COVID-10 scare. /rcg