Stuck at home due to Coronavirus scare? Watch this

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Forced to stay home due to the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) scare?

A lad from Cagayan de Oro City in Northern Mindanao showed netizens what one can possibly do in their homes if their city would implement a lockdown.

Darrel Abapo, 19, a first-year college student, shared this in a 21-seconder video uploaded the video on March 14, 2020.

“I was waiting for the announcement of our school and city mayor that day, so I decided to film myself with the possible things one can do in their homes and matched it with the famous radio tune that most of the netizens can relate to,” said Abapo.

In the video, Abapo is seen doing things one may do while at home like just sitting by the door, washing the dishes and even counting rice!

“Humor nalang po yung iba [like yung] bibilang po ako ng bigas,” he added. (The others were just for humor, like the counting of rice.)

Since the video was uploaded, it has already reached 304,000 views, with 12,000 laugh reactions and 16,000 shares.

Watch it here:

Comments also flooded the very relatable video.

Chalsey May Cordovez commented, “hahaha ahak gyud ning Pinoy uy. Bisag unsaon 😂 Ma bagyo, ma gira, ma virus, haaayy naa ra jud ning humor nato hahah.”

With the recent developments of the coronavirus in the country, let’s take a light moment to laugh a little but still be always on guard with our health.

Keep safe, everyone! /bmjo