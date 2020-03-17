Cebu Pacific advisory: Manila operations during community quarantine period

Cebu Pacific Advisory

March 16, 2020 (as of 4:00 pm)

Manila operations during community quarantine period

ALL Cebu Pacific DOMESTIC flights to and from Manila remain CANCELLED until April 14 (Tuesday), in line with the Philippine government directive for a community quarantine over Metro Manila to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

On top of this, there are travel restrictions being imposed by various Local Government Units nationwide. These orders restrict our ability to mount flights and accommodate passengers affected by cancellations. We continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on any changes to our flights.

At the moment, Cebu Pacific continues to operate a LIMITED number of flights from hubs in Manila, and Cebu. For FULL LIST, click here — http://bit.ly/FlightsMar15ToApr14

Passengers on cancelled flights can choose from any of these options:

Rebook the flight, with change fees and fare difference waived.

Store the full value of the ticket in a Travel Fund. This is valid for 180 days and can be used to book any Cebu Pacific flight within the next 12 months

Get a full refund. The refund will be according to the mode of payment. If paid in cash, refund must be claimed at designated Cebu Pacific ticket offices. If payment was made through debit or credit card, please allow two (2) billing cycles for refund to be credited into the account

Travel Fund

2. Free One-Time Rebooking

3. Get Full Refund

Flights may instead be managed online through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

We strongly discourage passengers from going to our Ticket Offices in the interest of public health and safety. The Manila International Airport Authority has also banned the entry into the terminals of non-passengers or those who do not have a confirmed flight.

We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we all try to mitigate the risk of contamination from COVID-19.

