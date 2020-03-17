PCG-7 deploys 300 personnel as total ban on entry of sea vessels in Cebu starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) has already deployed a total of 300 personnel to man the coastal areas and ports around Cebu in preparation for the total ban on the entry of sea vessels to Cebu province starting midnight of March 18, 2020.

When the clock strikes 12 tonight, all passenger vessels – with the exception of cargo vessels – will no longer be allowed to enter the ports around Cebu, in accordance with the guidelines of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, on the preventive measures against COVID-19.

Commander Alvin Dagalea, of PCG-7, told CDN Digital during the send-off ceremony of the PCG-7 personnel this afternoon, March 17, that there will be a 24-hour patrolling on the waters and ports around Cebu Province to implement the entry ban.

“We will deploy our vessel and small boats for the sea waters patrol. The other sub substation around Cebu will also do the same,” said Dagalea.

Violators according to PCG-7 will face charges and their vessels may be impounded.

Dagalea said they are asking the full cooperation of the community amid the problems regarding the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that he has asked for the assistance of the barangays in the coastal areas around the province to monitor the unauthorized docking of motor bancas in their areas.

Mariano said he also directed the police in the cities and municipalities of the province to constantly patrol the coastline to make sure that no motor banca from other regions are able to enter Cebu.

He said that violators will be apprehended and will be slapped with appropriate charges. /rcg