Of delivery delays, COVID-19, and NGCP projects

CEBU CITY—The extended suspension of the delivery of critical construction and transmission equipment from vendors and manufacturers in affected countries could impact on the implementation of the projects of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

“The COVID-19 outbreak has put on an extended hold the delivery of critical construction and transmission equipment from vendors and manufacturers in the affected countries,” the NGCP said in its emailed statement.

The NGCP is assessing the impact of the global health concern on the implementation of its projects across the country.

These projects include the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection (MVIP), Western Luzon 500kV Backbone, Mindanao 230kV Backbone, and the San Jose-Quezon 230kV transmission line.

These also include various projects aimed at addressing low voltage in the three grids, among others. One of these projects, the MVIP, which will link Mindanao and Cebu, is scheduled for completion by December 2020.

However, the corporation has measures that would address this concern.

“The company has put in place a contingency plan, which includes the use of existing NGCP equipment in stock and resort to other suppliers not affected by COVID-19, to mitigate further the impact of the disease on project deadlines and its overall effect on power transmission operations,” it clarified.

On the other hand, the NGCP is currently evaluating the implementation of the following additional measures: Maintenance rescheduling, except for Grid Operating and Maintenance Program (GOMP); isolation of entrance to control centers, substations, and backup control centers; and provision of transportation, board, and lodging for dispatchers and substation engineers.

The NGCP also assured that it would continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and provide updates for any significant development.

Meanwhile, the company also implemented contingency measures to minimize the effect of COVID-19 on its workforce.

These measures include the cancellation of official travels to affected countries and non-essential large events, protocol on employees returning from abroad, stricter procedure on entry of guests, and introduction of alternative approach to meetings (video conferencing, Skype/MS Teams call).

The NGCP is also conducting regular sanitation of all workplaces, temperature checks prior to entry in its offices, and providing alcohol/hand sanitizers in all facilities’ points of entry.

The company also undertook sanitation of frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, elevator buttons, and light switches, which will be done every hour, while surfaces like walls, doors, floors, and ceilings will be sanitized after office hours.

All work tools, including keyboards and telephones, meeting rooms, hallways, and pantries will be cleaned and sanitized after office hours./dbs