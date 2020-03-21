Cebu Crisis Assistance Team in need of more volunteers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Crisis Assistance Team needs you!

Renzel Yu, the group’s founder, said they are looking for more volunteers who are willing to extend their assistance in hospitals like the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Talisay District Hospital, Eversley Child Sanitarium, and other general hospitals where persons under investigation (PUIs) for the coronavirus disease are now admitted.

Other volunteers may also extend help in their ongoing initiatives to collect donations of personal protective equipment (PPEs) that include face masks and hand gloves and food and other necessary supplies for COVID-19 frontline workers.

There are also those who will be assigned as part of their communications team or assist in bloodletting activities which they will organize soon in order to meet the demand for the much-needed blood supply in the region.

An option is to volunteer in the collection of artworks or inspirational cards which they will also distribute to frontline workers to help boost their morale.

“We are looking for volunteers preferably those with medical background but we also welcome those who are not. We will be the ones to coordinate as to which hospital and department the volunteer will be serving. However, the volunteer may choose when to start volunteering. The shift is only 8 hours a day. Either 6 am to 2 pm or 2 pm to 10 pm or 10 pm to 6 am or 8 am to 5 pm,” Yu said.

The Cebu Crisis Assistance Team which Yu formed on March 13 now has a total of 259 volunteers.

Its members consist of Cebuanos with a medical background or those who are willing to extend his/her assistance to the community.

However, Yu said, they need more people in their team.

Applicants can visit their Facebook page, the Cebu Crisis Assistance Team, and fill up the prescribed application form.

Those who do not have the time to do volunteer works can still help the group by sending your respective donations by contacting the numbers below.

Donations may also be sent through their Share a Child Movement Inc. that holds office along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City and the Cebu Institute of Medicine Community Medicosocial Services Primary Care and Family Health Services that is located along Plaridel Street in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City.

Do not hesitate to share your time and your resources during these trying times.

Contact CCAT now and become a volunteer or simply make a pledge of donation! / dcb