Stay at home order for Cebu City minors, elderly inked

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has ordered minors and senior citizens to stay at home as a means to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella issued Executive Order (EO) No. 59, also called as Stay-at-Home Order for minors and elderly individuals, whose ages are 65 years old and above.

Labella made the announcement at a press conference today, Sunday, March 22, 2020, and he said that the new EO would take effect immediately.

Violators of the EO will be brought to their respective homes.

Stay at home order’s exemptions

The EO, however, gave exemptions to elected public officials, authorized government officials, key persons working in the private sector, health workers and administrative staff of hospitals both from the public and private sectors, and individuals seeking medical assistance.

Labella also said the new order would entail that everyone must present their valid identification orders or other proof at the checkpoint.

Curfew

Labella said the Stay-at-Home order was specifically created for those vulnerable and susceptible of contracting the COVID-19, particularly the elderly.

“It’s a Stay-at-Home order intended for those who are vulnerable to the virus. Those not covered by this new order is still covered by the curfew,” said Labella.

He added that after much deliberation among city officials, they agreed that curfew could only be implemented within a specific period of time.

“This (Stay-at-Home) is different. Because we’re directing minors or those with ages below 18 years and old, and our senior citizens to just stay at home because we want to put a stop on the spread of the virus,” Labella said.

The Cebu City government has also imposed a nine-hour curfew starting from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day to lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission. /dbs