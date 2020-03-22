Talisay police question girlfriends, ex-girlfriends of murdered cop

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Love that may have gone sour is now being looked into by policemen, who are investigating the murder of Police Corporal Marlon Belleres, on Saturday morning.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said they have started talking to current and former girlfriends of the policeman.

Belleres was killed by a lone gunman shortly after he left his home in Barangay Dumlog in Talisay City to head for work at the Mobile Patrol Group (MPG) headquarters that is located inside the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) compound.

Pelare said that they now focus their investigation on love angle and personal grudge in Belleres’ killing.

However, he said that they will continue to explore all possible motives in the killing until they are able to identify a person of interest in the murder case.

“From the interviewed persons, we have not pointed out the possible person of interest yet,” said Pelare.

Pelare said they also continue to look for the policeman’s missing cellphone.

Witnesses in the area where he was killed told the Talisay City police that the gunman sped off to the north after he killed Belleres.

Pelare said that one of the bystanders may have taken interest in Belleres’ cellphone.

“It was possible that a bystander may have gotten it,” said Pelare. / dcb