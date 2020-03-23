Some online stuff that can help us pass time

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The internet has been one of the most popular sources of information and entertainment nowadays.

It allows us to stream movies online, watch our favorite series, and most especially, be in the loop of what’s new and trending.

Being in the comforts of our homes lately, we can’t just let some of these internet gifts pass us by.

Here are some of the things we can check out in the online world that can help us pass time:

TikTok

This is formerly known as the phone application, Musically. This app allows you to create your own dance steps and lipsync to our favorite songs. You can basically have fun with the app by using filters and voices of the other people and mimic them.

Instagram story bingo

IG is known to be the best avenue to share photos and share bits of your daily life through its IG stories. But now, people have been answering IG story bingos. These are IG templates made by some users which some IG users can also answer. They can also tag their friends to add extend the fun.

Instagram who is more…

Still found on IG stories, this feature requires two persons to answer some questions, categorize as burning bridges, couple edition, or who is more. You’ll see users tilting their heads to the right or left when answering some questions.

Netflix

This is the real MVP when you are just staying at home. You get to binge-watch some of your favorite movies, series, and documentaries. This allows us to just relax at home and just watch the movies we’ve always been wanting to watch.

Facebook updates

Facebook is now buzzing with informative information, fun videos, inspirational videos, and memes alike. Facebook has also been the hub of those who would want to know what’s the latest in current events.

These are just some of the things the internet could help us with in times like this when we are all encouraged to stay at home to stay clear of the Coronavirus Disease 2019.

There are a number of other applications online that you can also use for your entertainment and a source of information.

So head on to your smart TV, computer, tab, laptop, or phone and begin searching. After all, you have all day to do this. /bmjo