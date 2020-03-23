Stay productive while at home with these mobile apps

The general advice for everyone these days is to stay at home as much as possible and to practice social distancing.

Because of this, a lot of people suddenly have a lot of free time and become unproductive.

While social distancing and the comfort of staying at home can disrupt one’s productivity, there are actually some mobile apps that can help you counter that.

Language Apps

With a lot of free time, why not take this opportunity to learn a new language? There are now a lot of free language apps available on Play store and App store and they are said to be revolutionizing language learning. These apps can help you practice grammar and can help you broaden your vocabulary in another language. Among the most popular language learning apps are Duolingo and Busuu. Who knows? Maybe when everything is back to normal, you can read and speak another language or two.

Workout Apps

Considering that Cebu is placed under a general community quarantine, a lot of Cebuanos probably have no choice but to have their workout routines inside their homes. Good thing that there are now mobile apps that can help you achieve that perfect workout. Apps like Just Dance can help get your body moving if you love dancing. The game allows you to show off your dancing skills and is also said to increase your mood and work productivity.

Logic Game Apps

As classes are suspended, most students must have been spending their free time watching TV or playing with their computer. While it is good to take a break from the academics, brain function can actually decline with the absence of active thinking. In order to maintain cognitive functioning, logic and puzzle game apps can help you get the best brain training. Games like Flow Free, Unblock Me, and Where’s my Water require critical and strategic thinking that can help with one’s cognitive function. Feel free to explore the play store or App Store as there are tons of puzzle and logic games that are available for you to download.

Word Game Apps

Widen your vocabulary with some word game apps. From crosswords to word search, there are a lot of options available for you to choose online. Wordscapes is one of the popular word game app out there. It only takes a few minutes to play each round and it’s great for some quick brain stretching during the day to improve your vocabulary.

Quiz and Trivia Apps

Smart phones aren’t just used for recreational purposes. They can be used for educational purposes too. While playing quiz and trivia apps like Millionaire, one can gain a lot of facts and information that can be added to their stock knowledge. Challenging your mind with mental exercises can help develop a better memory and boosting your brainpower can make you more efficient and more focused at work.

While it’s good to take a break from work and from school, make the most out of your free time instead and try to use these mobile apps that can help you do more things, be creative and be more satisfied with your job.

Now, choose the best productivity app out there and enjoy!

If you can’t go to your favorite dimsum place, let your dimsum favorites come to you!

For deliveries within Metro Cebu and neighboring cities, it’s as easy as dialling 2DIMSUM, or 234-6786 between 8AM to 6PM.