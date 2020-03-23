Police say parents may be held liable for kids caught violating curfew

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) warned parents that they may be held liable should their kids be caught violating the 24-hour curfew imposed in the city.

Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr., chief of the CCPO, said parents may be charged with negligence if their kids are among those caught.

“They will be held responsible if [parents] are not doing their part,” said Grijaldo, who joined police on patrol on Sunday night (March 22, 2020) to Monday dawn (March 23, 2020).

Grijaldo said they will only be giving out a warning for the first time offenders. But a second time will be a bit harsher.

Parents of those who will be caught then may face imprisonment of 3 months to 4 years or be made to pay a fine of P1,000 to P10,000, depending on the gravity of the case, says Grijaldo.

The Cebu City government on Sunday ordered minors and senior citizens to stay at home as a means to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella issued Executive Order (EO) No. 59, also called as Stay-at-Home Order for minors and elderly individuals, whose ages are 65 years old and above.

Grijaldo said that there were fewer individuals and minors on the street but were still able to rescue some minors, which means that there are still others who do not follow the strict implementation of the curfew.

On the first day of the implementation around the city, police informed residents of the new order and reminded parents of their responsibilities to keep their children at home during this time of crisis.

For the street children with no homes, Grijaldo said he has asked the policemen and barangay officials to turn them over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). /bmjo