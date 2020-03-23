Ten PUIs in N. Mindanao negative of coronavirus

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines — Ten patients under investigation (PUI) were declared negative of the coronavirus on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Medical workers at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) breathed a sigh of relief at the test results of the 10 PUIs, who were confined at the hospital.

Adriano Suba-an, Department of Health Region 10 director, said the results of the 10 patients suspected as COVID-19 cases at the NMMC were found negative of the deadly virus.

Suba-an said among those who tested negative was the wife of Patient No. 40 who died at the hospital last March 13.

Read more: Patient No. 40 to be given Muslim burial

This was the biggest positive news in the fight against COVID-19 in Northern Mindanao and a welcome breather for the NMMC staff who are now working on 12-hour shifts.

Suba-an said the patients who tested negative came from these areas: One from Oroquieta City; 2 from Ozamiz City; one from Bukidnon; one from Camiguin Island; and 5 from Cagayan de Oro.

The 10 were sent here for treatment at the NMMC, the regional hub and center for the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Jose Chan, NMMC chief, said only 10 patients including the daughter of Patient No. 40 are left confined in isolation at the hospital.

Chan said none of the 10 remaining PUIs were in unstable health conditions.

“Only one of them is experiencing coughs and fever, but it is nothing serious,” Chan told reporters.

He said their medical staff was attending to 20 patients in the isolation ward at one point last week.

Chan said their staff is working on 12-hour shifts and teams were designated to attend to the COVID-19 cases.

He said the team, who took care of Patient No. 40, had just finished their 14-day quarantine while another team was being readied to replace them./dbs