Passenger’s text leads to apprehension of overcharging vans-for-hire

Cebu City, Philippines—The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has intercepted five units of van-for-hire (V-Hire) and a bus in Naga City due to overcharging and overloading on Monday, March 23, 2020.

LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto said that the five units of V-Hire came from Toledo and was bound for Cebu City when the agency intercepted them for charging P300 as fare instead of the usual P120.

Montealto said that he received a text message from a passenger concerning the issue, which led to the apprehension of these vehicles.

“Maayo sad kay duna na’y cooperation sa atong mga commuters. At least mapakgang nato ang ilang binoang,” Montealto said.

(It’s a good thing there is cooperation from the commuters. At least we are able to find out [operators’] foolishness.)

Montealto said, though, that the v-hire drivers were observing social distancing guidelines that were issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) after each V-Hire only had six to seven passengers.

Montealto said that they also apprehended during their operation a bus from Toledo City bound for Cebu City due to overloading.

“Nagbarog na gud ang mga pasahero tungod sa iyang kapuno,” Montealto said.

(Passengers were already standing inside because it was too full.)

He said that all of the apprehended vehicles were issued inspection report summons (IRS), and will be fined P5,000 each.

Currently, Montealto said that they’ve already recorded 77 public utility vehicles (PUVs) in Central Visayas who violated social distancing guidelines. /bmjo