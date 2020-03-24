Charges to be filed against fast food resto staff, client

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Capitol will be filing charges against the manager and staff members of a fast food restaurant in Danao City and its client for hosting a party despite the prohibition of social gatherings.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said that this would set an example in enforcing the provincial ordinance which had set the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Kagahapon niatubang kanako ang ilang manager. Angkon siya nga gidawat lang pod to niya. So karon, gi-andaman nato og complaint,” Garcia said.

(Yesterday, the fast food chain’s manager came to speak with me. She admitted that they received the booking for the affair. So now we are readying a complaint against them.)

Under the provincial ordinance on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, social gatherings that will draw more than 20 people are prohibited.

The ordinance sets a fee of P5,000 and up to one year of imprisonment for those who will violate it.

COVID-19 waiver

According to Garcia, the host of the party explained that she pushed through with the party because she signed a “waiver versus COVID-19.”

“Gipahimangnoan siya sa iyang amahan kung idayon pa ang party nga wa na man gani gidayon sa simbahan ang misa. Inay nuon nga mangutana sa kapitan o mayor, unsa may baruganan sa gobyerno, ang gipangutana ang [fast food chain]. Ang tubag [sa manager] kay nangita man og halin, ‘pwede ra basta mopirma og waiver vs COVID-19,'” Garcia said.

(Her father even warned her and asked her if she would push through with the party because the church had even suspended holding Masses. Instead of asking the barangay captain or mayor what the stand of the government on this, she asked [the fast food chain]. The reply [of the manager] because she was looking to have more sales, ‘it was all right if she would sign a waiver vs COVID-19.)

Charges to be filed

“[I told her] pagkamubo na man lang ang tan-aw nimo sa gobyerno nga kabahin ining krisis, ang pangutan-on nimo ang [fast food chain] man,” she added.

([I told her] You have a low opinion of the government involving this crisis that instead of asking them about this, you asked them [fast food] chain.}

Both the manager and the host of the party had already apologized to Garcia, however, the governor said the filing of charges or filing of a case would continue as a form of respect to the Provincial Board who passed the anti-COVID-19 ordinance.

Aside from the fast food chain manager and the party host, the province will also file charges against the netizens who mocked and violated the protocols against COVID-19 and those who have spread fake news about COVID-19./dbs