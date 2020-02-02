Dumaguete hospital will no longer accept suspected COVID-19 patients

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- A private hospital here will no longer accept patients suspected to be infected with coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

“We regretfully announce to the public that our hospital can no longer accommodate COVID-19 suspected patients due to the dwindling supplies to protect the medical staff from contamination from COVID-19 or caring for PUI’s,” Dr. Brenda Diputado, medical director of the Ace Dumaguete Doctors Hospital said.

In a statement released today, March 27, 2020, Diputado said their Personal Protective Equipment like face masks, goggles, and footwear have already been used.

She added that what little is left will be utilized for the patients who are currently admitted there.

“Our manpower has also been stretched to the maximum and many are already in quarantine, nobody has to take care of these patients anymore,” Diputado added.

The medical director explained that the current supplies available will be utilized for the patients at the isolation ward. She added that the hospital has already exceeded its capacity for COVID-19 cases.

However, Diputado said that “should there be a turn of events whereby we have another influx of Personal Protective Equipment and other supplies to protect our medical staff, then we will give notice to the public the soonest possible time.” /rcg