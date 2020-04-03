Didal surprised at being named in Forbes Asia’s ’30 under 30’ list

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s Margielyn Didai, Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist in skateboarding, was surprised that she was named into the Forbes Asia’s famed “30 under 30” list, which the magazine announced on Wednesday night, April 1, 2020.

According to Didal, she had no knowledge about it as she hasn’t been reading any news since she arrived in Cebu last month after most of her competitions abroad were cancelled due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Didal, who just finished her self quarantine, says that she does not even know what Forbes is.

Making the list, however, was a pleasant surprise for the 20-year-old champion skateboarder who spent her time doing Tiktok and playing Mobile Legends while on quarantine.

The commendation is an early birthday gift for Didal who will be turning 21 this month.

She said that no one informed her that she was nominated or even considered for the list.

Nevertheless she is grateful for all the awards and recognition that she has been given.

Didal made it to the list for her 2018 Asian Games performance.

Another national team member who also made it to the list was gymnast Carlos Yulo, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics which has been rescheduled to next year.

Didal, for her part, is also on the brink of qualifying to the Summer Games.

In the meantime, Didal has posted a video thanking the frontliners for their work in fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 and urging fellow Filipinos to stay safe and stay home./dbs