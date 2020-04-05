Cebu Filipino-Chinese community donates PPEs to frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Recognizing the need for much needed personal protective equipment for frontliners amid the coronavirus 2019 pandemic, the Filipino-Chinese community in Cebu has formed a task force to help address this concern.

With the help of Ambassador Frank Benedicto, four associations banded together into the ‘Laban Cebu Task Force of Cebu Filipino-Chinese Community’ for a united effort to call for cash donations to purchase the needed PPEs, said Jeff Go, a member of the board of the Cebu Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

The associations include the Cebu Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Cebu Filipino Chinese Amity Club Inc., Cebu Laman Chamber of Commerce, and Cebu Hongkong Chamber of Commerce, Go said in a telephone interview.

He explained that they generated around P2 million in cash donations, which they used to purchase face masks, 70 percent to 80 percent alcohol, coat and other protective gear from China for the frontliners.

The group donated different medical supplies to local government units, the Philippine National Police and hospitals in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu such as the Cebu City Medical Center, and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center as well as the old Sacred Heart Boys High, which is now transformed into a quarantine center.

“Also, we set up two 40-footer container vans, which cost P296,000, at Block 27 lot in the North Reclamation Area, which is owned by the Cebu City government and set to be a quarantine center for 200 patients,” Go added.

Read more: Block 27 quarantine center structure up by Friday

He then urged other members of the Chinese community in Cebu to support the continuing efforts to acquire protective gear for the frontliners.

According to Go, those who wanted to donate may turn over their cash donation to the different organizations where they belong. He also hoped that the Chinese community in other areas would also follow suit as their help is badly needed by the frontiners. /rcg