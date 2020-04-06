DoH Eastern Visayas: 51-year-old PUI who died in Tacloban not a confirmed Covid-19 case

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – The Department of Health (DoH) in Eastern Visayas vehemently denied information circulating that the 51-year-old person of interest (PUI) in Tacloban City who died last April 2, 2020 was positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement released on Sunday, April 5, the DoH said that the referral hospital Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center said on April 2 that the final diagnosis of the PUI was acute respiratory failure from community acquired pneumonia-high risk with hypoxia; pulmonary tuberculosis with clinical diagnosis of Covid-19 suspect; diabetic ketoacidosis.

Read the statement here:

The agency pointed out that on April 3, there were 35 samples sent to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City and that one of the samples sent was that of the 51-year-old PUI for confirmatory testing. Results have not yet been sent back as of this posting.

DoH Eastern Visayas also reminded the public to stop spreading fake news and that those caught spreading false information about Covid-19 may face jail sentences of six to 12 years, pursuant to RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. /bmjo