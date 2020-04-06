Gunman kills worker outside home in Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — A worker at the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) was shot dead by an unidentified gunman at past 2 p.m. today, April 6, 2020 outside his house in Sitio Masulog, Barangay Suba-Basbas, Lapu-Lapu City.

Jemar Carpintero, 27, died after he sustained fatal gunshot wounds in the body and the head, said Police Chief Master Sergeant Romeo Cabras, Marigondon Police Station’s investigator of the case.

Jaime Carpintero, the victim’s father, told Cabras that his son was sitting on a wooden sofa outside their house at that time when he (Jaime) suddenly heard a burst of gunfire outside their house.

When he checked, he saw the bloodied body of his son lying face down at the floor at the entrance of their house and he also saw a man hurriedly fleeing towards the main road with a gun in his hand.

Neighbors of the victim told police that there was a motorcycle with a driver waiting for the shooter, and both men fled the area.

Police recovered six empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

The victim’s father told police that his son was never involved in any illegal activities or illegal drugs.

He said he, however, did not know if someone had kept a grudge against his son.

Police continue their investigation and look for more witnesses to find out the identity of the killer and the motive of the killing./dbs