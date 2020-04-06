DILG: Be creative, make your own face masks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While there may be “difficulty” in buying face masks during this pandemic, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said there could be creative ways in complying with the mandatory face mask in public policy.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the public may use improvised materials to be used as face masks when they go out to get essential goods.

The Interagency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has already ordered it as mandatory for everyone to wear masks when they go out of their homes as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has already made it mandatory for all city residents to wear face masks when they go out of their homes effective last Thursday, April 2.

“Alam po natin na marami pang lugar ang hindi pa nakakapagpatupad nito but in some areas, it has already been implemented,” Malaya said.

“Hindi po tayo kailangan bumili ng mask kung wala na pong mabilhan ng mask sa ating mga botika at parmasiya. Pwede po kayong gumamit ng mga indigenous, reusable, do-it-yourself masks or face shields,” he added.

Even handkerchiefs, as long as it can cover one’s mouth and nose while in public, will qualify as a face mask, Malaya said.

The DILG also urged LGUs to pass ordinances requiring the use of face masks in public to strengthen the policy.

Malaya said that to expedite the passage and effectivity of the ordinance, the LGU may not include a penal clause in its provisions.

Those who cannot comply, however, will still be dealt by law, Malaya said.

Refusal to comply with the mandatory face mask in public policy, Malaya said, may be deemed as disobedience to lawful order or disobedience to persons in authority. /rcg