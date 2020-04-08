Police: Man nabbed with P31M drugs is not a Grab driver

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 42-year-old man who yielded P31 million worth of illegal drugs on Wednesday afternoon, April 8, 2020, is not affiliated with the Transport Network Vehicle Service company Grab.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, Talisay City Police Station chief, made the clarification on Wednesday evening after they found out that the suspect was not actually a bonafide driver of the TNVS company.

“Ang suspect dili bonafide driver sa Grab. He alleged nga driver siya sa Grab but he is not,” Pelare said in a message sent to reporters.

Operatives from the Talisay City Police Station, Carcar City Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit and Regional Intelligence Division (RID) arrested Roblen Repdos in a buy-bust operation in Carcar City.

Some 4.6 kilograms of suspected shabu (crystal meth) was recovered from Repdos.

According to a police report, Repdos was identified by another drug personality whom they previously arrested as a drug supplier for Cebu City and for the southern parts of Cebu province./dbs