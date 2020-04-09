DepEd’s Briones tests positive for coronavirus
MANILA, Philippines — Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones on Thursday announced she tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“As a government officials and Cabinet member and as a Filipino, it is my duty to announce that yesterday late afternoon, April 8, 2020, I was informed by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine that I am positve for SARS-COV-2, the causative agent for COVID-19,” Briones said in a statement.
