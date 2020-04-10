DOH says no evidence spraying, misting will kill COVID-19; cites harmful effects
MANILA, Philippines — Spraying on surfaces or misting of areas with disinfectants in fighting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may not kill the virus, and it may also cause harm to people.
The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said there is no evidence to support that such practices, whether done indoors or outdoors, kill the new coronavirus that causes the disease.
It can also cause pathogens to be dispersed during spraying and such practices could also result in skin irritation and inhalation of chemicals.
The DOH added that it could also cause environmental pollution.
“Everyone should not spray or mist disinfectants at this time. Soak objects completely or disinfect surfaces directly to kill the virus,” it said in an advisory.
The Philippines so far has a total of 4,195 individuals confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, 221 of which have died while 140 were able to recover from the disease.
