Another drug surrenderer in Guihulngan killed, son survives attack

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – For the second time in as many days, a drug surrenderer was gunned down by two unidentified motorcycle-riding suspects at 7:45 tonight, April 10, 2020, in Barangay McKinley, Guihulngan City this province.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Bonifacio Tecson, the chief of the Guihulngan Police, said Rito Acabo, 45 was peppered with bullets in front of his home, and died on the spot while his 18-year old son, Rhedems Gems sustained gunshot wounds in his body. The son was brought to the district hospital in the city for treatment.

Tecson said the father and son were on board their family-owned multicab from La Libertad where they have a bakery business.

“Ang target ang driver, ang amahan. Nadamay lang tong anak. Niadtong 2016 namaligya ni ba. Drug surrenderer ni siya. Panagsa ra ni mouli sa ilaha. Pero karon mahal nga adlaw, lockdown pa gyud, Covid,” Tecson told CDN Digital in an interview.

Tecson narrated that shortly after the vehicle passed by border control point between La Libertad and Guihulngan the victims were fired upon.

“Miagi na sila sa borderline sa La Libertad to Guihulngan. Mga 1.5 kilometers mihunong tungod sa ilang balay, gisundan gidiretso ug pusil,” Tecson added.

The victim who surrendered to authorities on December 15, 2016, at the height of the government’s anti-drug campaign, is the second drug surrenderer to be killed in the city since yesterday.

To recall, a drug surrenderer and close-in security of the vice mayor of Guihulngan City was also killed on Thursday evening, April 9, 2020, near the Bateria Bridge in the said city.

Police are still determining if the two shooting incidents are related. /rcg