Life is still worth celebrating amid this health crisis

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This Easter Sunday may be a whole lot different from how we used to spend this glorious day years ago.

But don’t let our current situation bring us down.

This Easter Sunday, Jesus is risen, and this is a reason enough to get up and thank the heavens for the beautiful life you are living today.

Life is still very beautiful even with the crisis we are facing today and here are some reasons that you should keep going:

Loving family— no matter how hard the situation is you can always bank on your family. In times like this, celebrate the ups and the downs you have with your family, celebrate the little things like being able to stay in one home and sleep together, because some families now are far from each other, be grateful for the gift of family.

Food on our table— others are having it harder than most of us, be thankful that we still have food on our table and we are still able to eat more than thrice a day.

Friends and colleagues— most of us are still working from home and everyone is still adjusting to this new environment of work, but with the colleagues that have turned to be our friends, they help us get through these hard times.

Access to information— we are well informed because of our access to information, unlike other families who rely on other families for news and updates. This blessing is so underrated for most of us but little do we know that other less fortunate families are having a hard time knowing how to get about the day without having to break the rules of the ECQ.

Work— while others are laid off work temporarily because of the crisis or other companies resorting to the skeletal workforce, some of us are still able to work full time even with the crisis that is helping us out with the finances in this dire times. This among others should always be our ray of light to keep on fighting until we win against our battle with COVID-19.

Life may be a bit challenging nowadays, but if you are still healthy, able to eat, talk and spend time with your loved ones, consider yourself blessed, because the life you are having right now, is the life others are wishing to have. /dbs