13 men rounded up in NegOr for ECQ violation

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental-Police rounded up 13 individuals on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, for defiance of the enhanced community quarantine implementation.

Among those arrested were eight men who were caught holding illegal cockfighting in an open space in Barangay Villasol in Bayawan City, said Police Colonel Julian Entoma, chief of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO).

The arrested individuals were identified as Jurjito Rosima, 47; Terso Salibio, 46; Rominee Alcantara, 46; Rolando Maylas, 57; Aljon Cadelina, 23; Benjie Cadelina, 39; Benigno Abanid , 54; and Ronnie Alcantara , 36.

Responding policemen also confiscated P55,000 cash; five fighting cocks; 29 gaffs; and a sling bag from the suspects.

Entoma said that a complaint for the violation of Presidential Decree 449 or the Cockfighting Law of 1974 will be filed against the suspects.

Meanwhile, five persons were also arrested in Barangay Banilad in Bacong town for swimming and loitering on the beach on Easter Sunday despite government reminders to stay at home.

Arrested were Orlan Abrasaldo, 26; Ganito Tabañag, 37; Jomar Acebes, 26; Eddy Minguito, 35; and John Lou Bernisto 23.

Entoma said the suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 11332 or the Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases. / dcb