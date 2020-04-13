Dumaguete hospital denies charging COVID-19 patients with donated equipment

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – The Silliman University Medical Center (SUMC) denied rumors circulating especially in social media that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other donations channeled to the hospital are being charged to suspected coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients.

SUMC is the lone private hospital in the city that accepts COVID-19 patients.

In a statement, SUMC explained it has been addressing the COVID-19 pandemic to the best of its abilities given the limited resources.

“At the beginning of this crisis, the Hospital immediately created a Covid-19 Task Force to strategize and implement preventive and precautionary measures to minimize the risk arising from the disease, “ the statement noted.

In order to streamline and rationalize the support, contributions, and donations, SUMC organized a Donations Team and established a Donations Tracking System the statement added.

SUMC thanked all donors who have continuously extended their support to the hospital especially to frontliners and healthcare workers.

“For indeed, overcoming this treacherous virus should not just be the effort of SUMC or all healthcare institutions in the province for that matter. It is an effort that will require the cooperation of all,” the statement said.

The management expressed gratefulness to donors and the general public for all the donations and assured all have been properly accounted for following the systems and procedures put in place by the hospital to ensure utmost transparency and accountability. /rcg