Labangon braces for lockdown, Luz intensifies security for residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Labangon and Barangay Luz in Cebu City are intensifying the movement control within their barangays as new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) were recorded in the two barangays.

Luz Barangay Captain Ronelio Sab-a said that Sitio Zapatera, where a total of eight cases have been recorded, continues to be under strict lockdown.

The Cebu City Health Department continues to conduct mass testing for the 9,000 individuals living in the area.

Sab-a said that the people have settled down since the announcement of the total lockdown in the sitio and the police have managed to reign in the residents.

Help also continues to pour as a locked down sitio means the residents cannot go out to buy their needs. The food packs are being brought house to house.

The seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be brought to the Cebu City Medical Center.

“Ang ako hangyo lang kay ang mga residente agwanta lang sila. Adto lang sa silas ilaha. (My request to the residents is they bite the bullet. They should stay in their homes),” said Sab-a.

Labangon Barangay Captain Victor Buendia said that they have not yet received the information from the Cebu City Health Department on the identity of the positive case in A. Lopez Street.

Still, he would like the lockdown to be set in place immediately.

A. Lopez Street is home to at least 200 to 300 families, while in total, Barangay Labangon is home to 32,000 individuals.

Buendia said all these people are now vulnerable because of the first positive case.

The safest thing would be to place the entire barangay under lockdown and prevent the spread of the virus.

The patient will also be brought to the CCMC for isolation.

Buendia is hoping to get the full cooperation of the residents in Labangon. ###