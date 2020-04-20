Warrantless arrest of Beltran valid – Ferro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The arrest of Cebuana entrepreneur and film writer Ma. Victoria ‘Bambi’ Beltran was valid even when it was a warrantless arrest.

This was the statement of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, on a video conference with the reporters this afternoon, April 20, 2020.

According to Ferro, there are several ways to arrest a person which include one without a warrant of arrest, but it is still valid just as much as having a warrant of arrest.

“There are several requirements if we want to conduct a warrantless arrest. One is if he committed a crime, is committing, has committed. For this instance he has committed a crime of making false information. Fake news. Very obvious naman. Even she admitted na they have that kind of posting at the website,” said Ferro.

The post Ferro was referring was about the status on Beltran’s Facebook account that that stated of 9,000 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive cases in Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz, here.

Ferro said that what Beltran posted was fake news as neither the City Hall or the Department of Health confirmed such numbers.

“Thats why we are arresting her. She is just creating an atmosphere of fear. She is not anymore helping,” said Ferro.

He added that Beltran should have been responsible enough to consider how the residents in area would feel being “branded” as COVID-19 positive cases.

Beltran was arrested in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

A case of cybercrime will be filed against Beltran said Ferro which was already underway.

Meanwhile, Ferro said that the camp of Beltran and other civic organizations in Cebu, who condemned the arrest, had the right to question and file a counter request./dbs