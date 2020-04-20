BREAKING: Over 600 COVID-19 patients recover in PH – DOH

MANILA, Philippines – The number of recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) surpassed the 600th mark, totaling to 613 as of Monday, April 20.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday recorded 41 new recoveries, and 200 new confirmed cases of the disease in the country, raising the total to 6,459.

Meanwhile, 19 patients succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 428.

