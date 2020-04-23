Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill police asset in Bais

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A 54-year old police asset in the campaign against illegal drugs was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants this morning, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Juan Luna Street, Barangay 1, Bais City, Negros Oriental.

Patrick Deogenes Romero of Barangay 1 was shot several times by the two suspects, who were believed to have followed him from his residence.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), director, told CDN Digital in an interview that the victim was a former drug personality, who surrendered to authorities in 2017.

Entoma admitted that the victim was used as a police asset or informer in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Resbak ni sa iyaha kay tulo na ka positive arrests ang nahimo diri sa Bais tungod aning bataa. Giresbakan na ni siya kay nabuking naman ang grupo,” Entoma said.

(They hit back at him because his information already resulted to three arrests in Bais. He was killed because he exposed the group to the police.)

The provincial director admitted the lapses in the security of their asset.

“Naka focus man gud ang police stations sa checkpoints sa COVID ug ang atong intel naka focus sa illegal gambling,” Entoma added.

(The police are focused on COVID checkpoints and our intel are focusing on illegal gambling.)

The provincial director accused a drug syndicate operating in Bais as responsible for the murder of the police asset./dbs