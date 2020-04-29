Mandaue City has 5 new COVID-19 cases, 17 overall

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City has added five new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of today, April 29, 2020.

The new infections push the COVID-19 count for the city to 17 confirmed cases with two (2) recoveries and one (1) death.

The new cases are:

•Patient MC 13, 20 y.o. female from Sitio Sili, Cambaro;

•Patient MC 14, 62 y.o female from Sitio Sili, Cambaro;

•Patient MC 15, 65 y.o male from Sitio Sili, Cambaro

•Patient MC 16, 2 y.o male from Sitio Manga, Ibabao-Estancia;

•Patient MC 17, 45 y.o male from Sitio Gumamela, Opao and currently admitted at UCMed Mandaue.

Patients MC13-MC16 are related to patient MC 10 who earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mandaue City Health Office and the CDRRMO has already coordinated with the barangays concerned for disinfection and cordoning off of the areas involved.

Due to the location of the residence of patients MC13-MC16 they will be transferred to the Mandaue City Hospital Quarantine Facility. /rcg