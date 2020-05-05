Mandaue City’s SAP payout starts on Monday

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Personnel from the Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) will be visiting 13 barangays starting at noontime today, May 4, 2020, for the release of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) allocation to qualified beneficiaries.

Barangays that will be visited today are Subangdaku, Maguikay, Tabok, Guizo, Opao, Casili, Tingub, Tawason, Ibabao-Estancia, Mantuyong, Casuntingan, Canduman, and Cubacub.

CTO personnel will be visiting the 12 other barangays in the city on Tuesday, said an advisory that was posted on their official Facebook page.

“Please coordinate with your barangays on how the distribution will be done. Also, ask them in advance if your names have been qualified by the DSWD,” the advisory said.

The CTO advisory said that residents were made to fill up the SAP cards do not automatically qualify for the assistance.

Barangay residents, who qualify for the assistance, are asked to bring their own ballpen when claiming their cash aid. They are also reminded to wear the required face masks and to always maintain social distancing.

Of the 140,000 households in Mandaue City, only about 55,775 belong to the low-income classification or those who qualify under the SAP.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has allocated P669,300,000 for the qualified beneficiaries. / dcb