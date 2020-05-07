DA-7 employees coop holds first KADIWA on Wheels in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY—Another cooperative is participating in the KADIWA on Wheels program in response to the request of consumers who want access to farm produce.

The DA-7 Employees Multi-Purpose Cooperative (DAEMCO) held its first KADIWA on Wheels in Mandaue City, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas.

Serving as the farm consolidator, the cooperative brought various farm products in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City, for its first-ever KADIWA on Wheels held Wednesday, May 6.

For its first agri-retailing venture, the cooperative brought various agriculture products from Dalaguete town in southern Cebu. Dalaguete is the vegetable basket of Cebu province.

Around 1.3 metric tons of agri products, such as eggs, root crops, and vegetables such as sayote, pechay, squash and cabbage, among others, were made available to consumers.

Dave Amrinto, market development section chief of the DA-7 Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD), said that they coordinated with the DAEMCO board of directors so the coop could become a consolidator and the marketing channel of the farmers’ products.

This was just one of the many KADIWA on Wheels facilitated by DA all throughout the region, according to Amrinto.

Aside from the KADIWA ni Ani at Kita (Retail) at the DA-7 office and the KADIWA on Wheels, we also have the KADIWA online through the “GoodKredit” app using your android phone.

“With the help of the uniformed personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), barangay officials and employees of DA7, we were able to observe the required proper physical distancing. Daku kaayo atong pasalamat ining atong mga kauban nga frontliners (Our big thank you to our co-frontliners),” Amrinto said.

The KADIWA on Wheels, which the DA-7 holds in various areas in the region, helps farmers sell their produce and allows consumers to have access to fresh produce amid the restricted movement due to the enhanced community quarantine./dbs