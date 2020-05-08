CCTO to owners of impounded vehicles: Claim them now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is asking owners of impounded vehicles to claim their vehicles to avoid paying for the storage fees in the impounding area.

In a statement in their official Facebook page, CCTO revealed it has impounded a total of 1,497 motorcycles, 64 private vehicles, one jeepney, four trucks, 21 tricycles, and two electronic bikes.

These were all apprehended during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) for the month of April for having expired registration papers, no registration papers, or because drivers were operating without a valid driver’s license.

“Ato ni silang gi awhag sa pag lukat sa ilang mga sakyanan para dili ma apply ang storage fee ngadto sa impounding area.Daghan kitang nabantayan nga ga sige ra diay gihapon ni sila og dagan2x bisan wlay igong mga dokumento,” said CCTO.

(We urge them to claim their vehicles so they will not have to pay the storage fee at the impounding area. We found many still continue to travel despite no documents.)

CCTO assured that those who were apprehended for having expired registration were those whose licenses expired in the 2019, but were still not renewed.

Vehicles whose registrations expired within the ECQ are still allowed to travel, provided they follow the number coding scheme and its exemptions. /bmjo