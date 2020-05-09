Alaska, Mambaling residents’ cry: Food, security

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Mandaue City Hall of Justice worker is trapped inside Sitio Ypi-ypil in Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City since the area has been locked down by Mayor Edgardo Labella on May 6, 2020.

Ayrish Mae Patoc, 30, lives with her 3-year-old daughter in Ypil-ypil trying to get by as food supplies run low and her neighbors become restless with the situation amidst being the center of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in Cebu.

She rarely sees her husband, a police officer serving in the frontlines of the city’s fight against the virus.

The number of cases in Alaska, Mambaling is nearing 600. Patoc said not all patients had been isolated with some of them freely moving about the barangay taking bath in the tabay or playing basketball.

As the people of Alaska grow hungry, lawlessness began to encompass the densely populated neighborhood.

“Sukad pa sa una, atong bago pang naay case didto sa Sitio Tinabangay, wala na gyod mi kafeel nga gibantayan mi sa barangay. Sa Duljo Fatima, makita gyod namo pirmi ilang mga tanod magbantay. Diri sa Alaska, Mambaling, ang mga tanod adto ras gawas, dili gani mosulod dinhi sa mga suok,” said Patoc.

(Ever since the first case in Sitio Tinabangay, we could not feel that the barangay has been secured. In Duljo-Fatima, we can see that their tanods continue to guard their area, but here in Alaska, Mambaling, the tanods are just outside, they never enter and secure the inner areas.)

The situation grew worse for the residents when the cases began to surge in just two weeks. The news of the lockdown came as a surprise for the entire subdivision and many residents became restless as barricades were put up in all exit points.

The police and tanods guarded the exits, but none of them put order inside Alaska.

Patoc affirmed to CDN Digital the video of relief goods distribution going viral today, May 9, 2020 where residents flocked a street to line up for the goods, without considering social distancing.

The relief was meager, 25 kilos of rice to be shared by two households, and four canned goods per family.

She said this was not enough, but she and her neighbors have deviced a plan to divide the food amongst themselves by cooking lugaw, soup, or other community dishes.

They hope they can make the food last longer this way.

Speaking for her community, Patoc said they were dismayed by recent statements of Mambaling Captain Gines Abellana and how he claimed that Alaska residents were violent and uncooperative.

This was not true to all as many residents had been staying at home following all guidelines.

“Murag walay pake among kapitan namo. Sige lang siyag ingon nga badlungon mi pero wala mi kakita nga nianhi siya para tan-awon amo kahimtang. Wala mi kakita nga nagpadala siyag tanod diri sa sulod aron ihapsay mi,” said Patoc.

(It seems our barangay captain does not care about how we are. He often says that we here are naughty and disobedient people but we have not seen him here to check on us at all. We have not seen him assign a tanod to maintain peace and order here.)

She is not alone, as many residents of Alaska and its different sitios have aired their concern in videos posted on social media about the lack of food supplies, lack of security, and lack of care from the government.

“Wala gyod mi nahatagan og ayuda. Ang amoa lang if ila mi ilockdown, ayaw mi pagutmi,” said a resident in a video social media.

(They have not given us assistance. All we ask if they impose a lockdown in our area is that we should not go hungry during the lockdown.)

Patoc called on Mayor Edgardo Labella to have the barangay investigated on how they handled the pandemic in Alaska and its sitios.

She encouraged the mayor to take a look at the situation in Mambaling and guide the barangay captain, and help him put order in the infected barangay.

“Anhia mi ninyo. Sudla mi. Tan-awa among kahimtang aron makahibaw mo if unsa gyod ang sitwasyon sa Alaska, Mambaling,” said Patoc.

(Visit us here. Come into our area. Look at how we are here so that you will know our situation here in Alaska, Mambaling.)

Mayor Edgardo Labella in a press conference on Saturday said he already ordered the Cebu City Police Office to add more security personnel in Alaska. /dbs