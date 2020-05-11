PRO-7 has its own singer and composer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “What would life be? Without a song or a dance what are we? So I say thank you for the music, for giving it to me.”

This line from the song “Thank you for the Music” by pop group Abba years after its release, still has the same power for the people especially those who still took the path and be thankful indeed for the music that has been making others feel different emotions and even establish connections.

For Police Staff Sergeant Francis Baculi of the Lapu-Lapu City POlice Offie, the song could be the closest inspiration on why he continued to write music and perform even when he took a path different from his first dreams which was to be with music all throughout his life.

Meet PRO-7’s own singer and composer

It may no longer be a secret that the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is a haven of performers when it comes to their tasks and responsibilities as law enforcers and public servants but also a hub of talented men and women when it comes to performing arts.

And the proof for this are the groups called PRO-7’s dance group, Combo Band of PRO-7 and the PRO-7 Duo — who have been traveling not only within Central Visayas but also outside to deliver a performance that would entertain the public.

Read: PRO-7 dancers teach public on ECQ guidelines, good hygiene through dance

Police Staff Sergeant Baculi, 38 years old, currently assigned in Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) has been one of the members of the original Combo Band of PRO-7 established last 2014.

Baculi was the lead singer of the band of seven members then and were able to perform around for special occasions and community programs of PRO-7.

But Baculi was not only singing during those times, he was also composing songs the band would later sing along during events.

Recently, Baculi finished the song called “Kahayag Puli sa Ulan” which translates to “Light will replace the Rain”.

Baculi said the song was to dedicated to the public who had been facing the struggles brought by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and aims to inspire to never lose hope as “There will be a rainbow always after the rain.”

The song was also performed by Baculi and was filmed and uploaded on the internet on May 3, 2020, which has then garnered positive response not only from his fellow policemen but to the other citizens as well.

“I hope dili sila ma walaan og paglaum, mahuman lang ni tanan og makakita kitas kahayag,” said Baculi.

(I hope they will not lose hope. This will all be over and we can see the light.)

A musician from the start

As of the present, Baculi only rarely performs and only when he is requested upon as the then PRO-7 band was disbanded after their conductor died in 2016 which also led to the birth of another band now called Combo Band of PRO-7.

But Baculi continues to sing and write songs which he has learned to apply in his daily life — when writing his reports, making his way to work and even during break times in the office.

According to Baculi when one loves music, integrating life into a song come naturally.

Baculi said it had been that way for him ever since he was young when he would listen to the radio songs in the house he grew up in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

The music for Baculi was his first dream that he followed and followed him as well as he grew up.

Baculi said he had been in a band when he was in high school and even when he went to college in San Jose Recoletos, where he finished a degree of Bachelor in Education Major in General Science.

He said that even when he was training to become a policeman and after he took oath, he always had with him his guitar and the melodies of songs.

He was older now with a 10-year-old son, Baculi said music had been that one constant thing in his life he never doubted would change. It even evolved and made him connect with people.

A musicians dream

Baculi said that as of the moment, he could only wish for two things: For his son to grow up with proper morals and values and for the COVID-19 pandemic to end.

He said that while the pandemic lasts, he might be restless and anxious for the safety of not only himself and his son, but also of each and everyone.

But with all the worries in him, Baculi assured that he would be singing his prayers for the safety of everyone and for the war against the faceless enemy to be won./dbs