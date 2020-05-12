One new positive COVID-19 case in Mandaue City on Tuesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Mandaue City recorded one new positive COVID-19 case on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, according to a post at the Mandaue City Public Information Office Facebook page.

The city now has 110 positive Covid-19 cases with three recoveries and three deaths.

The new patient, MC110, is a 43-year-old male and a resident of sitio Asinan in Barangay Mantuyong.

Patient MC110 was said to have been exposed to patient MC98 after the city conducted its contact tracing protocols.

MC110 is now isolated at the Mandaue City Hospital isolation facility.

Apart from the new case, there is also one positive patient from a repeat test, MC18.

The City Government of Mandaue clarified that the second positive result mentioned by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia was a repeat test and not a new case./bmjo