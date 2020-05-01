BREAKING: Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1 up in parts of Samar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 has been hoisted over the northern portion of Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar on Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020, due to Tropical Storm Ambo.

Winds blowing from 30 to 60 kilometers per hour may be expected in these areas in the next 36 hours.

Northern portion of Eastern Samar:

Jipapad

Maslog

Arteche

San Policarpio

Oras

Dolores

Can-avid

Taft

Sulat,

San Julian

Borongan City

Eastern portion of Northern Samar

Lapinig

Gamay

Mapanas

Palapag

Laoang

Catubig

Las Navas

Pagasa warned the residents in these areas not to be complacent while the effects of the typhoon are not felt yet.

As of 3 a,m. today, the center of TS Ambo is still at sea some 410 km East of Borongan City. It is moving west-northwestward at 15 kph with maximum sustained winds of up to 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph. / dcb