Talent agency speaks up about issue involving its talent, beauty queen Gigante

The talent agency handling Cebuana beauty queen Maria Gigante, will put on everything on hold for Gigante following the controversy that the model-beauty queen got into last May 10 in the town of Moalboal in southern Cebu.

This was what Origin Model and Artist Management said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on May 16.

Origin stated that the management had agreed to act upon the unacceptable behavior of one of their signed talents.

“Upon fair discussion with Ms. Gigante herself, we have agreed to honor disciplinary terms stipulated in our contract. Thus, we have chosen to put on hold all her scheduled activities in the industry,” said the talent agency.

In line of withholding all scheduled activities for Gigante, she is also scheduled to be undergo counseling by one of the talent agency’s accredited professional affiliates to see if she is still fit to perform her professional responsibilities since the agency had worked hard to produce models and artists who are responsible citizens and good role models to the public, Origin said in the statement.

Gigante, who posted bail on Thursday, May 14, will be facing charges together with her boyfriend, Javier Castro for violating ECQ protocols and falsification of documents.

However, while waiting for further developments of the case, Origin pledged to stand by its talent and support her in any way the agency could.

“Nonetheless, Origin Model and Artist Management chooses to support Ms. Gigante and her development as a person. Whatever legalities may arise, we stand by her will and continue to do so,” said the talent agency. /dbs