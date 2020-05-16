Netizen may have linked adopted Filipina to her birth family in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A netizen from Carcar City may have linked Bria Squires, the adopted Filipina looking for her birth family here in Cebu to her family after learning about her story online.

This netizen, messaged CDN Digital that after reading the article, something urged her to search the name Jocelyn Esteban, the birth mother of Squires online.

And to her surprise she saw a certain Chariza Cabalhug, looking for Jocelyn Esteban who is living in Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City.

“After reading the article you had posted on CDN. I directly search in FB the name Jocelyn Esteban. Upon searching, I saw one post in FB of Ms Chariza Cabalhug, And in your article, you’ve mention Lapu2 and Cagayan (if wala ko masayup), so basin, mao ni iyaha gipangita,” said the netizen.

The certain Cabalhug was asking a certain Jocelyn Esteban to come to the barangay hall for some matters on her Facebook post on Thursday, May 14.

The netizen asked CDN Digital not to name her because she just wanted to extend her help to Squires in any way possible.

“My heart was happy because I feel in my heart that this might help — this may not be sure but somehow, I help someone who was having that love for her mother despite what had happened,” added the netizen.

CDN Digital, on the other hand, messaged Squires about this potential progress with her search for her family.

Squires was delighted upon knowing the possible link but asked for some privacy as they try and reconnect with her family.

“I have to let the Inter-Country Adoption Board (ICAB) take control from now on,” she said.

Squires added that this was such progress for her search to reconnect with her family and thanked the people who have been helping her out in her journey. /dbs