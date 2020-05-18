Navy deliver 5K DSWD food packs to Tacloban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 5,000 boxes of food items from the Department of Social Welfare and Development have been delivered by the Naval Forces Central (Navforcen) personnel to Tacloban City for those affected by Typhoon Ambo, which affected the Samar region last week.

According to Navforcen in a statement, that the food boxes were transported using the BRP Batak (LC-299) vessel, a landing craft of the Philippine Navy.

Navforcen said that the food boxes arrived at Tacloban City port at past 1 p.m. or 1:08 p.m., this Monday, May 18, 2020 or a day after it left port at the Navforcen port at past 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Lieutenant Commander Neil Rafael Yvera, spokesperson of the Navforcen, said that the delivery of the 5,000 food packs was in coordination of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Yvera said that the food packs were from the DSWD Visayas Disaster Resource Center Augmentation for DSWD Field Office 8 in response to Typhoon Ambo Emergency Operations.

The 5,000 boxes of food were turned over to the Office of Civil Defense for proper disposition.

The food packs were meant for those who were affected by Typhoon Ambo in the Samar region which was affected by the typhoon — particularly Catarman town in Northern Samar and Borongan town in Eastern Samar, said Lieutenant Commander Neil Rafael Yvera, spokesperson of the Navforcen.

“With the current situation today, inter-agency operations such as this, plays a vital role in ensuring security and timely delivery of food packs to the people,” the statement said.

Navforcen assured that they would continue to support the government and their effort to lighten the burden of the people brought by the pandemic./dbs